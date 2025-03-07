Curtain Call To Cabinet Hall – Fahmi Fadzil Is Now A Datuk

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Communications minister Fahmi Fadzil was among 32 individuals given federal territory awards, decorations, and medals in conjunction with Federal Territory Day.

According to media reports, the honours ceremony at Balairong Seri, Istana Negara today (7 March) was attended by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim and Raja Permaisuri Agong Raja Zarith Sofiah.

Fahmi and nine other individuals received the Darjah Kebesaran Panglima Mahkota Wilayah (PMW), which carries the “Datuk” title.

Before entering the political arena, he graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Chemical Engineering from Purdue University, Indiana, United States and was active in the creative and performing arts as a writer and theatre actor.

Fahmi was also appointed as the spokesperson for the Unity Government and began his political career by joining PKR in 2010.

Early in his involvement, he served as Political Secretary to Nurul Izzah Anwar who was then the Member of Parliament for Lembah Pantai and Vice President of PKR from 2010 to 2013.

Emerging as a young leader with great potential in PKR, Fahmi surprised many in his first appearance in the election when he defeated former Federal Territories Minister, Datuk Seri Raja Nong Chik Raja Zainal Abidin in the Lembah Pantai seat in the 14th General Election (GE14).

