Confined Paradise? Netizens Amused That The Law Can Turn Any Buildings, Homes For House Arrests

Former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s case has taught Malaysians many interesting things. We’ve learned about super luxury items (Bijan), the infamous yacht (Equanimity), and now about house arrest laws in Malaysia.

Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng previously asked in the Dewan Rakyat if our country’s laws allow house arrests.

Najib has been involved in a court dispute arguing to be placed under house arrest, which was allegedly granted through an additional order by then Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

READ MORE: Letter Confirms Royal Addendum Allowing Najib To Serve His Remaining Prison Sentence At Home

According to Law and Institutional Reform Minister Azalina Othman, the Prison Act empowers the Home Minister to turn any homes, buildings, or premises into a prison.

In other words, the minister has the authority to declare a house as a legitimate place to hold prisoners under the Prison Act 1995. Law and Institutional Reform Minister Azalina Othman

Azalina explained that if the prisoner does not behave or violate the license conditions, they face a fine or return to jail.

Put me in a luxury hotel, says a netizen

The idea that the minister could declare any property suitable for house arrest amused some people online.

A netizen advised Najib to stay in prison instead of asking for house arrest because he feared what the angry aunties would do to him at home.

Another netizen agreed with house arrest for himself if it’s at Datai Langkawi, a luxury resort with amazing rainforest views.

Meanwhile, someone else had a splendid idea of turning Langkawi into Alcatraz (a maximum security federal prison on Alcatraz Island in the US) and sending all the high-profile and VIP offenders there.

Since some disagreed with the idea of Najib living in his own home, a netizen pointed out that a house arrest doesn’t mean it has to be in his own home. The same person suggested turning a house in the housing area next to the Port Dickson Municipal Council into a prison for Najib.

Suruh jib duduk dlm penjara…lebih selamat dari tahan kat rumah..mak mah tu ganas tau….jika berlaku sesuatu kat jib…siapa nak tanggung??? Tak kan suruh kerajaan kan…😁 — kay lang (@daihatsurocky) March 6, 2025

Tolong bagi aku life imprisonment di Datai, Langkawi. — 1negara (@1negara1) March 7, 2025

Why don’t u declare langkawi as Alcatraz and send all the high profile and VIP there to live their sentences. After all nobody actually goes there… 🤣🤣🤣 — Lucifer Morningstar (@Lucifer44801477) March 6, 2025

Kalau Menteri @KDNPUTRAJAYA @saifnasution nak isytiharkan mana² rumah sbg penjara di Port Dickson ada 1 bangunan projek perumahan tak siap sebelah dgn MPPD, boleh mulakan utk tahan @NajibRazak dirumah tu. Tahanan rumah tak bermakna ditahan dlm rumah sendiri, ye tak? — Noready (@Noready69) March 6, 2025

What goes on in a house arrest?

A house arrest can be a dream for many introverts. However, it’s not that fun either.

Typically, the prisoner’s movements are limited in a house arrest and the same goes for their gadget use. As we learned in cop shows and celebrity arrests, the prisoner’s movements can be monitored through the ankle bracelet/monitor.

They can also be subjected to random checks or drug testing, depending on the case.

Also, nobody is allowed to stay in the same house or building as the prisoner other than the prison guards.

