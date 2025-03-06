[Watch] Era FM DJs Meet Batu Caves Temple Committee, MCMC Moots Licence Suspension

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

On 5 March, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) issued a notice of suspension of Era FM’s license. MCMC gives the license holder 30 days to submit a response before any decision is made.

MCMC also summoned Astro’s top management to assist in the investigation.

The issue started after three radio station DJs allegedly made fun of the kavadi dance while chanting “Vel Vel.” Their actions were deemed to have insulted the Malaysian Indian and Hindu communities in the country.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said six people, including the three DJs, are being investigated over the offending video.

Previously, DJs Nabil Ahmad, Azad Jasmin and Radin Amir Affendi Ahmad Aruani issued a public apology after their offending video went viral and drew criticism.

The trio had met with Batu Caves temple committee member Datuk N Sivakumar to make amends.

Sivakumar, also the Malaysia Council of Hindu Temples and Hindu Associations president, said what the DJs did was unforgivable and apologising wasn’t enough.

On humanitarian grounds, we accept your apology, but action must be taken against you that will send a clear message to all. Datuk N Sivakumar, Malaysia Council of Hindu Temples and Hindu Associations president.

The issue drew more provocative comments online

The issue understandably angered many Hindus which led to further angry, provocative comments online. Some comments allegedly touched on 3Rs (race, religion, royalty).

Minister of National Unity, Aaron Aro Dagang, called out some irresponsible users and urged everyone to stop fanning the flames or causing provocation.

He said everyone is responsible for ensuring the online space is used wisely and does not cause racial disharmony.

Aaron added that the act of insulting another religion is an attack on the country’s peace and harmony.

To encourage all to behave well, his ministry will launch Kempen Cakap Baik-Baik and various programmes to instil the national integration principles of Understanding, Respect, and Acceptance. The programmes aim to educate Malaysians to respect each other’s religions and cultures.

