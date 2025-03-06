Umno Distances Itself From MACC Investigation Into Its Former Veep

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

On 3 March, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said former prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is one of the key suspects in an ongoing corruption investigation involving hundreds of millions of ringgit in government funds.

During the raid at one of the apartments, up to RM170 million worth of cash and other valuable items were confiscated. This included currencies from other countries, 16kg of gold bars, jewellery, and luxury watches.

Today (6 March), UMNO released a statement denying its involvement and said the party views the matter seriously.

The party said MACC should be given the space to carry out the investigation in a transparent, free, and fair manner.

UMNO added it would not hesitate to take action against anyone who purposely links, accuses, or creates the perception that the party had a connection with the ongoing case.

