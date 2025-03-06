Melaka Hotels Forced To Shut Down Kitchens After Failing Hygiene Checks

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Three hotels in Melaka that serve Ramadan buffets were ordered to shut their kitchens for 14 days due to poor hygiene.

Health, Human Resources and Unity committee chairman Datuk Ngwe Hee Sem said the actions were taken against the hotels after inspections were made by the Melaka Health Department food safety and quality division between 17 February and 4 March, The Star reported.

“It was found that these three hotels failed to meet cleanliness standards. We are giving them a period to clean their kitchen areas,” he said to The Star on Wednesday (5 March).

According to Ngwe, the hotels will be allowed to resume operations if they comply and maintain cleanliness while meeting hygiene standards within the time frame given to them.

He also noted that the three hotels were among 41 hotel kitchens inspected throughout the state during the corresponding period.

In November 2024, two hotel kitchens in Ayer Keroh were ordered to close for two weeks by the state’s health department after it found cockroaches and rat droppings during an operation.

State Health Director Dr Ruzita Mustaffa said the operation was conducted in conjunction with Melaka’s selection as the host for the World Tourism Day 2025 celebration, which will take place on 27 September this year alongside the World Tourism Conference 2025.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.