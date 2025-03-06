China Leads MM2H Applications, Followed By South Korea And Japan

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Malaysia My 2nd Home (MM2H) is a program that allows non-Malaysians to live in Malaysia on a long-term basis.

Recently, as many as 22,282 MM2H applications have been approved since 2015, with a majority of the applicants being Chinese nationals, Malay Mail reported today (6 March).

According to Tourism, Arts, and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing in a written parliamentary reply, the programme received 30,303 applications between 2015 and 2024.

China recorded a total of 15,053 applications and 10,830 approvals.

The highest number of applications was recorded in 2019, and the lowest being in 2021, reflecting the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Image: Shafwan Zaidon via Malay Mail

Meanwhile, based on the numbers of applications and approvals of applicants from top five countries, South Korea and Japan followed China with 2,056 and 1,675 approvals respectively.

The United Kingdom was the only Western country in the top five ranking at 747 approvals.

The Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) program is a strategic initiative by the Malaysian government designed to attract foreign investment, stimulate tourism, and drive economic growth.

Launched in 1996, this program provides an attractive pathway for foreigners seeking to retire or reside in Malaysia long-term.

Its appeal lies in its accessible requirements, straightforward application process, and generous incentives, making it a preferred choice for individuals and families worldwide.

