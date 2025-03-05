Era FM DJs To Be Investigated By Police

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The police have opened an investigation paper regarding a controversial video involving three Era FM radio DJs.

DJs Azad Jasmin, Nabil Ahmad, and Radin Amir Affendi Ahmad Aruani allegedly made fun of the kavadi dance while humorously chanting “Vel Vel,” a sacred Hindu chant. Hence, the act was seen as an insult to the Malaysian Indian and Hindu communities.

The three issued a public apology amidst backlash, but there were also calls for an investigation.

In a statement yesterday, Astro confirmed that the three have been suspended from their radio duties.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the police received six police reports over the offending video.

Early investigations showed that the radio station had removed the video after receiving huge criticism online.

However, Razarudin said checks showed that the video was viewed about 95,400 times and shared by 204 social media users.

The investigation will be conducted under Section 298 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communication and Multimedia Act 1998.

