Cable Tie Mysterious Death At MOF’s Treasury Office, Cops Say No Criminal Elements

A man was found lying unconscious this morning in one of the offices at the Treasury Office of the Ministry of Finance in Putrajaya.

A MERS999 emergency call was placed at 10.56am alerting the authorities of this discovery.

The man was found on the floor with a cable tie wrapped around his neck and legs.

When the police team from IPD Putrajaya arrived, they confirmed that the man had passed away.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa in a statement said there were no signs of criminal elements at the scene.

The official police report classified the case as a Sudden Death (SDR).

The man’s body was sent to the Forensic and Pathology Department at Putrajaya Hospital for an autopsy.

He was identified as a 45-year-old employee of the Treasury Office.

