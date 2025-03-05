Bersih Missed A Spot, Slammed For Declaring Ismail Sabri As “Best PM Since 2009”

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Coalition for Clean and Fair Elections, better known as Bersih, named Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob as the best Malaysian Prime Minister since 2009 during a public forum titled ‘Have We Achieved Change? Two Years Of Unity Government, Eight Years After Bersih 5’ in November last year.

Who would have guessed that this would end up backfiring barely six months down the road.

At the forum, Bersih presented their “report card” for the nation’s Prime Ministers, which also included current PM Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, and Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Fast forward to 2025 and the coalition is now the subject of trolling as Ismail Sabri was named a suspect in a corruption case which saw the seizure of mountains of cash in a safehouse linked to his aide.

The electoral watchdog had praised Ismail Sabri’s administration for reforms introduced during his very short tenure, such as equal development funds for opposition members of parliament, bipartisan support for the anti-hopping law, and the lowering of the voting age to 18, achieved through a memorandum of understanding with Pakatan Harapan.

Malaysians tell Bersih they missed a spot

Recently, Ismail Sabri was confirmed by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) as a key suspect in an ongoing corruption investigation involving hundreds of millions of ringgit.

Malaysians have taken to social media to point out the “mistake” Bersih made in giving the Bera MP the top spot in their PM rankings.

Allegations of power abuse and embezzlement

According to a Malay Mail report on Monday (3 March), the MACC revealed last month that it is probing allegations of power abuse and embezzlement of public money used to fund the Ismail Sabri administration publicity drive, which led to the arrest of four aides to the ninth prime minister.

Earlier, the anti-graft body did not clarify whether the former prime minister was a witness, or was directly involved.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said RM170 million in cash and up to RM7 million in gold bars were confiscated from one of three flats believed to be used as “safehouses” last week.

The investigation is being carried out under Section 16A of the MACC Act 2009 and the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

