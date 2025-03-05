At Least 11 Malaysian Media Are Back On TikTok After Head-Scratching Ban

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A number of TikTok accounts belonging to Malaysian media outlets are back in business after being banned last week due to a community guideline violation.

The social platform’s artifical intelligince (AI) system had previously banned 23 accounts after the media outlets’s coverage of an alleged sexual assault of a young girl at a mosque in Selangor on 21 February.

READ MORE: Police Arrest 19YO Suspect Believed To Have Groped Girl In Mosque

TikTok’s AI moderation flagged the coverage as child sexual abuse material (CSAM), and made the accounts inaccessible to the public.

Among the accounts blocked were the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) and television news outlet Buletin TV3.

READ MORE: 18 Malaysian News’ TikTok Accounts Suddenly Disappear—Here’s What We Know

Eleven accounts have been unbanned

Checks by TRP today (5 March) found that at least 11 out of the 23 accounts have been unbanned, including:

Malay Mail Buletin TV3 Sinar Harian Buletin TV9 Harian Metro Bernama Official Kosmo Kool101 Berita FMT FMT Lifestyle Majoriti Official

Earlier, Minister of Communications Fahmi Fadzil announced that the Malaysia Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will be reaching out to TikTok to schedule a meeting with the platform’s Chief Editor and editors of the affected accounts on 3 March.

Fahmi also insisted that TikTok needed to coordinate their AI system with Malaysia’s laws.

READ MORE: TikTok Trouble: Meeting With Chief Editors Scheduled On Monday

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.