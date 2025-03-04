[Watch] Era FM Deejays Apologise After Slammed For Mocking Hindus

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Three Era FM DJs are in hot water after making a video that allegedly mocked the Hindu faith.

The offending video showed Era FM host Azad Jasmin mimicking the kavadi dance while his colleagues, including 3 Pagi Era show DJs Nabil Ahmad and Radin Amir Affendi Ahmad Aruani, chanted “Vel Vel” and laughed.

Unsurprisingly, the video garnered swift criticism online. A Facebook user Siva Shanker explained that the word “Vel Vel” is a sacred Hindu chant.

This chant, deeply revered by millions of Hindus worldwide, holds profound spiritual significance. It is a powerful invocation dedicated to Lord Murugan, symbolizing devotion, strength, and the triumph of good over evil. Siva Shanker on Facebook

Siva said uttering the chant in such a humorous manner was disrespectful and demonstrated a lack of cultural and religious sensitivity.

He felt the DJs acting in such a manner reflected poorly on the organisation’s commitment to inclusivity and respect.

He urged Era FM to acknowledge the gravity of the mistakes and take immediate corrective action.

Siva said a public apology is necessary to address the offence caused to Hindus and to show the company’s commitment to respect all religions and cultural practices.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Indian Congress (MIC) urged the government to take strong action against the DJs.

MIC deputy president M Saravanan said it wasn’t just stupidity but a blatant insult to the Hindu faith and tradition in Malaysia.

The issue also caught the attention of Communication Minister Fahmi Fadzil who directed the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to investigate the issue.

Fahmi said this would include summoning Astro and the radio station’s management to the MCMC headquarters to provide a full explanation to ensure proper action could be taken based on existing regulations and laws.

The DJs have publicly apologised

The three DJs – Nabil Ahmad, Azad Jasmin, and Radin Amir Affendy Ahmad Aruani – have publicly apologised in a video.

They acknowledged they had unknowingly hurt the Indian and Hindu communities in Malaysia. They also promised not to repeat such actions and are open to feedback.

Respecting multicultural and multireligious sensitivities

The issue once again demonstrated how diverse hires can help companies from making such serious blunders in a multiracial society.

Diverse hires can help become a company’s check and balance to prevent them from making tone-deaf statements and educating others who never had the opportunity to learn more about other races and cultures in Malaysia.

