“Saya Tak Tau Cakap Melayu” – Verbal Altercation At Penang Chendul, What’s The Story?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A video on TikTok that went viral yesterday (3 March) shows a middle-aged man and a Penang Chendul employee having a heated argument.

Unfortunately, the video only showed a portion of what really happened.

As it turns out, there was a misunderstanding between the customer and the staff member, who have both apologised to each other according to a statement issued on Penang Chendul’s official Facebook page.

“We would like to address the recent incident that has gained public attention. Before it went viral, both the customer and our staff had already apologised to each other, and the matter was resolved amicably. As part of our due diligence, our management has reviewed the CCTV footage to ensure a fair understanding of the situation.

“While we acknowledge that this was a misunderstanding, we also recognise that in the food service industry, professionalism and self-control are always essential. At the same time, we strongly believe that respect should be mutual, regardless of the situation,” the statement wrote.

In the short video clip, the customer was heard saying “Saya tak tahu cakap Melayu! Saya cakap English!”

The Penang Chendul employee could then be heard telling the man “You’re in Malaysia” before the man shouted “I don’t want!”.

The two also exchanged a few angry hand gestures before the man stormed off.

@akaunpalsu101 Salute adik ni. Aku rasa aku pon tak berani macam dia. Sumber video : Ammar Media Network ♬ original sound – Akaun Palsu

Netizens’ opinions on the situation are split

Looking at the comments section, social media users both supported and criticised the employee’s actions, with some saying he handled a “Karen” the proper way, while others think he should have mantained professionalism since the food stall’s signage and menu also contains English words.

Meanwhile, some users on TikTok were making fun of the man who said he did not want to speak Bahasa Melayu, but said so in the very same language.

The customer is always right?

Many in the comments also argued about the term “the customer is always right”, with one user highlighting that if there are no customers, the business doesn’t get income, which means employees won’t get paid.

However, did you know that the phrase is usually not used in its entirety?

In 1909, Harry Gordon Selfridge, founder of London-based department store Selfridges, coined the term “The customer is always right in matters of taste”.

The core idea is that taste is a personal experience, so what one person likes, another may not.

This phrase is often used in customer service to emphasise the importance of respecting customer preferences and trying to fulfill their needs, even if it means catering to their diverse tastes.

The second part of the phrase clarifies that it doesn’t mean the customer is always right in every situation, only their personal preferences.

So for example, a customer might order a very spicy curry dish which the waiter thinks it’s too hot for them, but since it aligns with the customer’s taste, it is “right” for them to order it.

Conversely, if a customer fails to read a fine print or terms and conditions but still wishes to take action against it, they are considered “wrong”.

So essentially, the customer is not always right.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.