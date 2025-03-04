22YO Video Calls Ex-Girlfriend Before Falling Off Kuantan’s Putra Bridge

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A young man is suspected to have drowned after falling off the Putra Bridge and into the Kuantan river in Tanjung Lumpur last night (3 March).

According to media reports, the 22-year-old was believed to have recently broken up with his girlfriend, and that he had video called his ex-girlfriend prior to the incident.

Kuantan District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu said a motorcycle was discovered on the bridge, with a mobile phone that was still in a video call believed to be the victim’s.

According to Zahari, the incident was reported around 10.43pm last night by witnesses who saw a motorcycle with its engine still running left by the side of the bridge.

“Suspecting that the victim had fallen off the bridge, witnesses contacted the 999 emergency hotline to report the incident,” Zahari said.

A search and rescue operation was launched at 11.30pm that same night with the assistance of the Kuantan District Rescue Agency, the fire department, and the Civil Defense Force (APM), he added.

Meanwhile, the public relations officer of the Pahang Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Zulfadli Zakaria said, two detection dogs, Frankie and Denti from the Detection Dog Unit (K9) will be dispatched to help with the search and rescue mission.

If you need help or someone to talk to, here’s a list of helplines:

Mental Health Psychosocial Support Service

Tel: 03-2935 9935 or 014-322 3392

Talian Kasih

Tel: 15999 or Whatsapp 019-2615999

Befrienders KL

Tel: 03-7627 2929

Website: www.befrienders.org.my/centre-in-malaysia

Talian Buddy Bear (For children, toll-free, 6pm-12am)

Tel: 1800-18-BEAR or 1800-18-2327

FB Messenger: buddybear.humankind

MySejahtera Digital Healthcare

In the app, click on ‘MyMinda.’

