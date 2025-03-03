Mek Yun Devastated After TikTok Bans Her Account With 1.4 Million Followers

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Social media influencer and actress Mek Yun, real name Wee Yu Nee, was left heartbroken after her TikTok account, which had 1.4 million followers, got banned by the platform and disappeared.

According to New Straits Times, the 28-year-old personality was more disappointed over the loss of various memories she shared on the platform with all her followers, rather than losing the account itself.

“Abe Wee (her brother) and I are feeling really down. I cried the whole night last night. It wasn’t just Abe Wee’s TikTok that got banned. My account got banned too.

“Imagine, I spent years building up this platform with 1.4 million followers, every video and every memory we shared with you disappeared in the blink of an eye,” she said in a recent video clip on Instagram, adding that she did not understand where it all went wrong before stating her content only shares positive values, happiness, and her life with her followers.

The platform served as a place for her to earn a living as a content creator and influencer.

Through the video on Instagram, she informs her followers that she has created a new account on TikTok called @mekyunofficial so that they can continue following her content.

“In the meantime, I opened this new account because I won’t give up on making content for you all. Sad,” she said.

Her brother Abe Wee explained on social media that they don’t know why TikTok banned their accounts, although social media users speculate that it had something to do with content about Palestine.

Mek Yun, Abe Wee, and their family began attracting the attention of the public with various content on TikTok showcasing their lives and their fluency in Malay and the Kelantanese dialect.

She has also acted in local films and drama series such as Perang Nasi Dagang and Hantu Mok Joh.

Her content features aspects of her personal life, lifestyle, and travel.

