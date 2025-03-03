Malaysian Shoes & Bags Powerhouse Brand Christy Ng Opens First Shop In Indonesia

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysian bags and accessories brand, Christy Ng, has travelled across the sea and opened its first store in Indonesia at Kota Kasablanka, Jakarta.

Christy Ng’s official Instagram announced that the store officially opens on 1 March 2025 and carries many of their fan favourites to the delight of Indonesian fans.

Some popular picks are the Russo bags, Alesso bags, and the stylish Como wallet and Yuki cardholder.

However, Christy Ng’s shoe collections aren’t available in the Indonesian store yet.

Who is Christy Ng?

Christy Ng hails from a small town in Kluang, Johor but moved to Petaling Jaya when she was about three or four years old.

She had a humble beginning and her mother instilled a go-getter attitude in her since young. Her mum would register her in competitions to win prizes and would also get her to sell handmade straw flowers to help pad the family income. These cumulative experiences introduced her to her first brush with entrepreneurship.

Ng’s inspiration and determination to design good quality shoes stemmed from her experiences wearing badly designed shoes.

When she worked as a waitress and stood long hours in poorly made and uncomfortable shoes, the cheap polyurethane lining caused a huge callus growth on the ball of her feet.

The callus grew into a huge 50-cent-sized corn which caused immense pain. She had it surgically removed and was told by the doctor to stop wearing poorly made shoes.

Image: Christy Ng

Ng studied biotechnology and never had any experience in shoemaking or fashion design. She previously worked in a pharmaceutical company after graduation in 2010 but decided to take a leap of faith after two years in the company.

She started her online shoe business Christyng.com with her savings and operated from her parents’ living room.

In 2012, she opened her first showroom in Damansara Uptown. However, in 2013, the business received a boost after she won a cash prize of RM250,000 after winning the Inaugural Alliance Bank SME Innovation Challenge.

In 2014, the shop relocated to Jaya One and they launched its 3D shoe engine the year after. The shoe engine was the first in Asia which allowed customers to fully customize their shoes with over a million design options. In 2016, Christy Ng opened its first store in 1 Utama.

The Christy Ng brand is known for quality footwear, especially the bridal shoe collections. The brand gradually expanded; selling handbags and other fashion accessories.

Currently, Christy Ng has 12 stores nationwide and an online international store.

Ng’s entrepreneurial rise wasn’t an easy one either and she has her share of naysayers. There were times she had to pay her staff out of her pocket when business was still in its infancy. The brand also faced criticism including claims that the brand copied the designs of other brands.

As the company founder, she has also faced claims that she was a toxic boss. Fortunately, she had staff supporting her and speaking out against rumours. These days, her videos on social media platforms are full of hilarious skits with her employees.

Despite it all, the Christy Ng brand is still popular among fans who will crowd the shop whenever there are new releases.

