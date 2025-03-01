SoftBank’s ARM To Set Up Shop In Malaysia’s Booming Semiconductor Industry

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Malaysia is set to welcome a major player in the semiconductor world, as ARM Holdings Plc finalises plans to establish a base in the country.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim confirmed the news after a virtual meeting with SoftBank Group CEO Masayoshi Son.

It is learned that Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI) Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Aziz, and senior leadership from ARM Holdings were also present during the virtual meeting.

ARM, which is 90% owned by SoftBank, is one of the biggest names in semiconductor design. Softbank is a Japanese investment holding company.

At the launch of the Malaysia Madani Logo Placement Ceremony at the Putrajaya Nasi Kandar Restaurant chain yesterday, Anwar announced that ARM is expected to sign the agreement next week.

What’s in it for Malaysia?

This move is part of Malaysia’s National Semiconductor Strategy (NSS), which focuses on Integrated circuit (IC) design, advanced packaging and front-end semiconductor processes.

The deal is a cross-ministerial effort involving MITI, the Ministry of Finance (MOF), and the Ministry of Economy.

The goal? Strengthen Malaysia’s role in the global semiconductor value chain while boosting talent development and supply chain resilience.

Why This Matters

The semiconductor industry is at the heart of modern technology, powering everything from smartphones to electric vehicles.

ARM’s entry into Malaysia could mean more job opportunities, greater investment in tech innovation as well as a stronger position for Malaysia in the global semiconductor market.

With this strategic expansion, Malaysia is well on its way to becoming a regional powerhouse in the semiconductor industry.

