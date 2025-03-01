It Pays To Save! EPF Contributors Have 6.3% More Reason To Smile

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Employees Provident Fund’s (EPF) dividend for 2024 is going to put a smile on the faces of its contributors.

For both conventional and syariah accounts, the dividend is 6.3% with the total payout amounting to RM73.24 billion.

KWSP mengumumkan kadar dividen sebanyak 6.30% bagi Simpanan Konvensional, dengan jumlah agihan sebanyak RM63.05 bilion dan 6.30% bagi Simpanan Shariah, dengan jumlah agihan sebanyak RM10.19 bilion. Ini menjadikan jumlah keseluruhan agihan untuk tahun 2024 sebanyak RM73.24 bilion. pic.twitter.com/aw1siaQRJ9 — KWSPMalaysia (@KWSPMalaysia) March 1, 2025

This shows a continued rise in the retirement fund’s dividend payout.

For 2023, the dividend rate was 5.5% for conventional savings and 5.4% for syariah savings.

Prediction on point

Analysts had previously predicted that EPF would be announcing a dividend rate of 6 or higher, supported by better economic conditions both globally and here at home.

With the Malaysian economy having expanded by 5.1% last year, this played a crucial role in boosting investment returns, as noted by the head of investment research at UOB Kay Hian Wealth Advisors Sdn Bhd, Mohd Sedek Jantan.

