TikTok Trouble: Meeting With Chief Editors Scheduled On Monday

A few days ago, social media were flabbergasted when they could not access a number of TikTok accounts belonging to major Malaysian news sites, including the country’s national news agency.

It was understood that the disappearances were supposedly due to a violation of the platform’s community guideline on child sexual abuse material (CSAM), which caused the accounts to be permanently banned.

According to a report by Harian Metro, Minister of Communications Fahmi Fadzil announced that the Malaysia Communications and Media Commission (MCMC) will be reaching out to TikTok which is scheduled to meet with the chief editors of the affected accounts this coming Monday (3 March).

“To me, this (ban) is an action in which my perspective was a misunderstanding about the guidelines, but the permanent ban is quite a heavy penalty.

“I understand that in the beginning, the accounts were restored but nearly all were taken down again. So maybe this is an issue with TikTok’s artificial intelligence (AI). I have asked MCMC to contact TikTok to arrange a meeting with the affected media companies’ chief editors,” he said.

Fahmi: “TikTok should be following our laws”

Fahmi insisted that TikTok needs to coordinate their AI system with Malaysia’s laws.

“They (TikTok) want us to follow their guidelines, but they should be following our rules. In some instances, they’ve even let online scams and gambling happen. So, since TikTok is licenced, we can take a few actions,” he said.

He explained that MCMC will listen to TikTok’s views on the matter, and then issue a few directives before following up with action.

When asked about the follow up actions that will be taken, Fahmi said he has instructed MCMC to examine the new law under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (2025 Amendment) that has been in effect since 11 February, 2025.

Earlier this week, as many as 23 TikTok accounts belonging to local news media were banned after the accounts reported a child molestation case in Selangor recently.

This caused the platform’s AI to flag the content as child sexual abuse material (CSAM) and permanently ban all 23 accounts.

