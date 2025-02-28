Strengthening Bahasa Melayu In The Legal Field Gets Support Of Education Ministry, DBP

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Bahasa Melayu, being the national language of Malaysia is widely used in most official and daily affairs.

Various initiatives have been undertaken to strengthen and uphold Bahasa Melayu.

Empowering the Malay Language in the Legal Field

Recently, Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP) organised the National Language Empowerment Symposium in the Legal Field, held at Balai Budaya Tun Naser, Wisma DBP in Kuala Lumpur.

With the theme “Democratising the Law, Upholding the National Language,” the symposium aimed to instill and cultivate a love for the language while fostering a sense of pride in its use, especially in the legal field.

Interestingly, this symposium was the first of its kind and was organised in collaboration with the Legal Aid Department (Prime Minister’s Department), the Faculty of Law at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), the Malaysian Bar Council, and the Association of Muslim Lawyers Malaysia (PPMM).

Minister of Education, Fadhlina Sidek, said the ministry and DBP are always ready to support and uphold the empowerment of the national language, particularly in the country’s legal field.

“I assure you that DBP is always prepared to provide the necessary infrastructure related to legal terminology and offer language courses,” she stated.

This also includes implementing relevant programs such as debate and speech competitions to further enhance the national language proficiency of legal practitioners, especially lawyers.

“This noble effort is crucial because we do not want access to legal matters to have a double standard, particularly in terms of the delivery system, which could prevent justice from being upheld and ensuring the rights and harmony of Malaysia’s diverse society.

“Therefore, the Education Ministry and its agencies, particularly DBP, will always be ready to support and uphold the empowerment of the national language in the legal field and across all domains in the country,” she added.

Symposium as a Platform for Gathering Experts from Various Fields

Fadhlina made these remarks in her speech, which was read by the Chairman of the DBP Board of Governors, Datuk Dr Mohd Anwar Ridhwan, during the opening ceremony.

The one-day symposium served as a platform for bringing together various figures and experts from diverse backgrounds, including legal practitioners, academics, and students.

Furthermore, the resolutions or outcomes discussed during the symposium will be submitted to the minister responsible for legal affairs to support and formulate strategies to strengthen the Malay language.

