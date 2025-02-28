No Death Sentence For 6 UPNM Cadets Convicted In Iron Bully Case

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The murder conviction and death sentence of six former National Defence University (UPNM) students in connection with the death of navy cadet Zulfarhan Osman Zulkarnain eight years ago was overturned by the Federal Court today (28 February).

According to media reports, the court reinstated the High Court’s original verdict, sentencing them to 18 years in prison for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

The prosecution failed to prove the elements of murder against the appellants beyond a reasonable doubt, according to a three-member panel presided over by Chief Judge of Malaya Datuk Seri Hasnah Mohammed Hashim.

“We set aside the murder conviction. However, there was sufficient evidence to find them guilty of committing culpable homicide not amounting to murder,” Hasnah was quoted as saying by Free Malaysia Today.

The six former UPNM students – Akmal Zuhairi Azmal, Azamuddin Sofi, Najib Razi, Afif Najmudin Azahat, Shobirin Sabri, and Hakeem Ali – had appealed to overturn their murder conviction for Zulfarhan’s death.

A Bernama report said on 2 November, 2021, the High Court found all six guilty of causing Zulfarhan’s death without intending to harm him under Section 304(a) of the Penal Code and sentenced them to 18 years in jail.

After permitting the prosecution’s cross-appeal to revive their initial murder charge under Section 302 of the Penal Code, the Court of Appeal sentenced six former UPNM students to death on 23 July, 2024, for the murder of Zulfarhan.

The 29-year-old former students were charged with the crime on 22 May, 2017, between 4.45am and 5.45am, in a room at the Asrama Jebat block, UPNM. On 1 June, 2017, Zulfarhan passed away in Serdang Hospital.

READ MORE: Appeals Court Reinstates Death Penalty For 6 Former Students Who Murdered UPNM Navy Cadet Zulfarhan

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.