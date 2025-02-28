Fix Public Transport First, Lah! Malaysians Reject KL Congestion Fee Proposal

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The government recently announced that they are considering to introduce a congestion charge in Kuala Lumpur in an effort to ease the city’s notorious traffic jams.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa said, if implemented, the congestion charge could reduce traffic in KL by 20 percent, according to media reports.

This is not something new, though. A few other cities around the world have implemented it including Singapore, London, Milan, San Diego, and Stockholm.

However, they do implement the pricing and method differently, which we will get to later on.

Netizens react to congestion fee on social media

As expected, Kuala Lumpur road users have a thing or two to say about the congestion fee.

Most on social media highlighted the city’s public transportation system, calling on the government to improve it first before adding more financial burden to the people.

Meanwhile, one user on Facebook suggested charging government ministers for every pothole that is discovered on the road to push them into fixing it.

Another user gave the idea of stripping police escort services from VIPs, which is another thing many consider a cause for traffic jams.

How does a congestion charge work?

A congestion charge is a fee drivers must pay when entering a designated high-traffic area within a city, usually during peak hours, with the goal of reducing traffic congestion by encouraging people to use alternative transportation methods, or travel during less busy times.

Earlier, Transport Minister Anthony Loke stated that the government is conducting feasability studies on how such a system could be implemented in Malaysia.

Potential benefits of a congestion charge to Malaysians

There are a few benefits to a congestion charge if it is successfully implemented in Kuala Lumpur. Among them would be:

Reduced traffic – Travel times could be cut with fewer vehicles on the road. Lower fuel consumption – Save fuel with less engine idling while on the road. Better air quality – Reduced emissions from vehicles would result in healthier urban environment. Encourage use of public transport – More people may choose to commute by MRT, LRT, and buses.

This might encourage drivers to plan their journey better to avoid paying the fee, which in turn will lead to lesser cars on the road during peak hours.

What do you think of the proposed congestion fee? Would you agree that it may reduce the crazy traffic jams in KL? Or do you think you’re going to be paying to be in traffic jams?

