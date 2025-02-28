Breaking Fast, Eh News! Ramadan Starts Sunday, Not Tomorrow

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The man Malaysian Muslims can’t wait to see three times a year is none other than Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad.

As the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal, he is tasked with announcing several important dates in the Muslim calendar.

The first one is the start of Ramadan, the next is the first day of Aidilfitri and the third is the start of the month Zulhijjah which will then indicate when Hari Raya Haji is celebrated.

As announced tonight, the first of Ramadan 1446H falls on 2 March, 2025 (Sunday).

As always, many on social media were already engaged in a guessing game the whole day with regard to the colour of Syed Danial’s attire this time around.

Those who guessed purple, you get 5 Stars!

Selamat Berpuasa to all Muslims in Malaysia and wherever you are.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.