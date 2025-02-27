Trump’s Gaza Video Is Artificial Indeed But Not At All Intelligent

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Donald Trump, the President of the United States of America, recently shared an AI-produced video on his official social media accounts that shocked many.

The video presented a computer-generated vision of Trump’s property development plan for Gaza, under which he said he wants to “clean out” the population of about 2 million people.

This proposal of turning Gaza into a playground for the rich has drawn heavy criticism from many, including Trump’s own supporters.

Image: instagram | @realdonaldtrump

The “Riviera of the Middle East”, as Trump calls it, is shown as a Dubai-style resort with luxury skyscrapers and yachts, with Trump presented as a revered icon via a gold statue of himself which can be seen in the footage.

Among other things, the video also shows Trump and Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sipping cocktails while lounging on beach chairs, and Tesla founder Elon Musk dancing while cash rains upon him.

Many on social media agree that the video is in incredibly poor taste, as it depicts the leaders of America and Israel having the time of their lives on soil where hundreds of thousands of Palestinian men, women, and children were killed.

Trump wants the US to “own” Gaza

According to a report by British news outlet BBC, Trump had suggested that the US could “take over” and “own” Gaza, resettling the population in the process.

Under his plan, Gaza would be handed over to the US by Israel and its residents are encouraged to move elsewhere, with no right of return.

This proposal has been condemned across the Middle East, as well as close allies of the US and the United Nations.

Where does he plan to send the displaced Palestinians?

Despite resistance from regional leaders, Trump has pressured Jordan and Egypt to accept Gaza’s 2.2 million residents – threatening to withhold aid if they refuse. For fear of destabilising the region, both nations rejected the idea.

Trump also said that Palestinians would have no right to return to Gaza under his plan, and instead suggested building up to six “safe communities” outside Gaza.

The American president believes that in the absence of Gaza’s residents, the idyllic, American-owned “Riviera of the Middle East” will rise from the ashes, providing thousands of jobs, investment opportunities, and ultimately, a place for “the world’s people to live”.

The Balfour Declaration and British Mandate

During World War I, Britain issued the Balfour Declaration (1917), stating support for a “national home for the Jewish people” in Palestine, while also saying that this should not harm the rights of existing non-Jewish communities.

At the time, Palestine was still under the Ottoman Empire’s rule.

Fast forward to 1920, the League of Nations (the first worldwide intergovernmental organisation to maintain world peace), gave Britain control over Palestine under the British Mandate.

From 1920 to 1948, Britain facilitated Jewish immigration, especially due to rising antisemitism in Europe. However, they also tried to limit immigration at times due to pressure from Arab resistance.

As Jewish immigration increased, tensions between Jews and Arabs in Palestine escalated. Violence between Jewish and Arab groups, as well as against the British made governing the region difficult.

So what did the Brits do to resolve this? They handed the issue over to the United Nations (UN).

Two-state solution and the creation of Israel

To clean up Britain’s mess, the UN proposed a partition plan recommending separate Arab and Jewish states with Jerusalem as an international zone.

The Arab leaders rejected it but Jewish leaders were all for it.

In 1948, Britain went back home to their tea and biscuits and Jewish leaders declared the establishement of Israel.

Guess what else happened in 1948? The Arab-Israeli War, otherwise known as “Nakba” or “The Catastrophe” to Palestinians.

Image: Arab Center Washington DC

According to a UN writeup about the Nakba, in 1948 Jewish militias launched attacks against Palestinian villages until it escalated into a full-blown war that went on for decades.

So, class, from what we have learned here today, we can gather that the British had no business sending people to a land they did not own and then just left the mess they created for someone else to clean up.

Today, Palestinians are getting their land taken over once more and could now potentially be forced out to make way for another country to build a capitalist paradise on top of where they used to eat, sleep, learn, play, and live for generations.

