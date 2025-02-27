TransNusa Reissues Tickets To Family Who Missed Flight After Being Stopped By LHDN

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Recently, a woman named Siti shared her grief through Facebook regarding an incident she and her family went through at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

They were forced to miss their flight to Jakarta after her husband was stopped by Inland Revenue Board (LHDN) officers for almost an hour due to a Stoppage Order. That’s when a person is barred from leaving the country over unresolved tax issues.

After the officers did their checks, it turns out there was a mistake and Siti’s husband was finally released.

Alas, they did not make it in time for their flight and missed it. They did not purchase new tickets as Siti said the prices had tripled by then.

On the same day, Siti and her husband lodged a police report at KLIA and visited LHDN to lodge a report with them the next day.

READ MORE: This Family’s Travel Plans Were Grounded By A Tax Error At KLIA

A pleasant and generous surprise

TRP received information today (27 February) that TransNusa, the airline Siti and her family were supposed to travel to Jakarta with, had contacted her to offer her flight tickets to replace the ones she purchased earlier so they could resume their travel plans.

We learned that TransNusa Group Chief Executive Officer Datuk Bernard Francis had contacted Siti because her family’s ordeal was due to “an unfortunate airport regulatory and technical issue” and that it was “beyond their control”.

Speaking to TRP, Francis said after the mental and physical stress Siti highlighted that her family experienced, he wanted to give them a reason to smile.

“We want to provide them with a second chance in reliving the vacation they dreamed of,” Francis said when asked what made him reach out to Siti.

“TransNusa is a company that aims to safeguard our passengers’ wants, needs, comfort, and safety. This is why our offerings and services are different comparatively. Hence, when we found out that Siti and her family had plans to fly with TransNusa, for us, they became a part of the TransNusa family,” he added.

He also shared that because Siti chose TransNusa, they wanted her and her family to not only experience their services, but TransNusa culture as well.

Happy to continue their holiday

According to TransNusa’s representative in Malaysia, when contacted, Siti was relieved, appreciative, and delighted that TransNusa will be re-endorsing their tickets and that they could finally be able to experience the vacation they planned.

However, with a tinge of sadness, she did highlight that everything needs to be re-planned, if at all that was even possible as there are many factors to be considered.

Siti highlighted that she and her family knows that the airline was not at fault and did not expect such a kind and thoughtful gesture from the Indonesia-based TransNusa Airlines.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.