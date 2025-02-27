Malaysian “Househusband In Japan” Happy To Find Nasi Lemak In Tokyo

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A Malaysian househusband living in Japan shared on his TikTok page a Malaysian restaurant he found in Shibuya, Tokyo.

Former HITZ FM Morning Crew presenter Arnold Loh, who migrated to Japan, said in his post caption “The stomach wants what it wants”, expressing his homesickness and desire for authentic Malaysian food.

Through the video, he brings viewers into a restaurant called Malay Asian Cuisine which is decorated with Malaysian flags and posters of Sabah and Sarawak as well.

But the highlight of the restaurant is its food, of course.

Malaysian favourites in Shibuya, Tokyo

The restaurant offers many Malaysian favourites such as nasi lemak, char kuey teow, sambal fried rice, curry chicken with white rice, mee goreng, and even ikan goreng tiga rasa.

“To be very honest, the char kuey teow was the best. Enough wok hey, very tasty. The nasi lemak boleh tahan. But the prawn mee, ah memang tak payah la,” he commented on the food.

Visited by famous Malaysians and sells Ayam Brand

It turns out, the restaurant has been visited by famous Malaysians before, including former Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and his wife Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali, Minister of Economic Affairs Rafizi Ramli, and even members from Malaysian comedy group Sepahtu.

Not only that, the restaurant also sells Malaysian food products such as Ayam Brand Kaya Jam and Brahim’s Kuah Masak Lemak, kedai runcit style.

How much does it cost to eat there?

According to Arnold, he spent RM160 on three dishes for two people. That’s pretty steep but when you’re away from Malaysian food for that long, we understand the need to splurge once in a while.

Oh and did we mention that the restaurant is Halal too? If you’re visiting Tokyo soon, would you try this place out?

