Nancy Shukri: Don’t Be Ashamed To Undergo Fertility Treatment, Time To Make Babies With Gov Help

According to the Department of Statistics, the population of Malaysia is estimated to be around 34.1 million with a growth rate of 1.9% as of 2024.

Like many other countries, Malaysia’s aging population is growing, raising concerns about a declining birth rate and a potential shortage of future workers. There’s a neat infographic here if you’re curious.

There’s only one solution to this and that’s for married couples to make more babies.

To encourage this, Minister of Women, Family, and Community Development Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri urge couples to put aside their shame to undergo fertility treatment if they’re facing trouble conceiving.

Nancy said their shame would only make it more difficult for couples who badly want children from conceiving.

She explained that fertility issues aren’t solely dependent on women, adding that men can also experience fertility issues. She hoped couples understand that there’s no need to be ashamed to seek fertility treatment.

For illustration purposes from TRP File.

Nancy touched upon the topic of fertility during the launch of a fertility treatment programme known as Bantuan Rawatan Kesuburan dan Advokasi Infertiliti (BuAI) recently.

The government has allocated RM6 million in the 2025 Budget to fund two cycles of artificial insemination (IUI) treatment to 1,300 eligible couples for free and an infertility advocacy campaign.

It’s hoped that the BuAI programme with its fertility treatment facilities and subsidies will help couples realise their dream of having children and building a family.

The initiative was implemented to increase access and facilities for couples with a household income of less than RM10,000 and who have never received any financial assistance from any agency to undergo the treatment.

Nancy also shared good news regarding the BuAI programme. She said the first pregnancy through the BuAI programme was recorded on 18 February; proving that the programme can provide the necessary support to couples hoping to conceive.

The father’s health plays an important role in the health of the pregnancy

Old stigmas usually blame women for failed pregnancies and other fertility issues. However, studies have found that the health of the pregnancy relies on the men too.

According to the University of New Mexico Health, a father’s health plays a crucial role in the health of the pregnancy.

After all, a baby carries half of the genes and epigenetic expressions from each parent, which is how hereditary diseases can be passed down.

One such study stated that the sperm continues to uniquely influence fetal development and child growth long after conception.

In simplest terms, the father’s lived experiences and environmental influences can alter the gene expression, which informs the child’s health, quality of life, and more.

TLDR: Healthy parents – in mind and physical health – lead to healthy pregnancies and healthier babies. It takes two to tango.

