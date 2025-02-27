Breaking: TNB Pole Develops Smoking Habit, This Kedah Man Is Concerned!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

It’s understandable to be concerned about infrastructure issues that could potentially bring harm to yourself and others.

As a good citizen and neighbour, your first instinct should be to report any issues in public structures to the local council or city hall.

Under no circumstances should you try to rectify or “test” the problem yourselves as you might not have the knowledge or expertise to do so.

Pouring water on an electrical pole

A few residents of Taman Kijang, Alor Setar, found a “problem” with a Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) electrical pole in their neighbourhood.

Through a video shared on TikTok, a man can be seen pouring water onto the pole to show that there is “smoke” coming out of it.

A man speaking in the background can be heard expressing his concern about safety, in case people or children who touch the pole might get electrocuted.

Netizens chime in about physics and eletricity

TikTok users shared their knowledge in the comments section, informing the video’s owner that the pole is made of cement and doesn’t conduct electricity.

Many said that the “smoke” is actually vapour from the water due to the cement pole retaining heat over the day.

Checks on TNB’s website confirmed that street lights owned by the energy company are commonly installed on concrete poles with overhead lines attached to them.

A broken or cut street light wire would be more cause for concern as it is an electrical hazard.

If you come across an exposed wire or broken electrical pole belonging to TNB, you can contact TNB customer care by calling the One Stop Engagement Centre (OSEC) at 1-300 88 5454, email tnbcareline@tnb.com.my, or contact TNB on social media.

