Siti Nurhaliza Says Sorry After Promoting Stepson’s “Nicotine Pouch” On Instagram

National songstress Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza recently raised some eyebrows when she promoted a nicotine-based product on her social media.

According to media reports, she has since publicly apologised for her carelessness, and not doing proper research on the product before sharing on instagram.

“I apologise for my mistake regarding the product I had put up on my Instagram feed. I realise this was my mistake for not researching and not fully understanding the product involved,” she said in an instagram Story.

According to Siti, she has removed the post and is thankful to those who told her about the product.

“Thank you for informing me of this issue. I have taken down the post and thank you again for all the advice given,” she said.

Earlier, Siti uploaded a post on Instagram promoting “Nicotine Pouch”, a product believed to be from a business owned by her stepson Aazief Khalid.

Health advocacy group Public Health Malaysia listed a few points through X (formerly Twitter) on why Siti should not promote such a product:

Although it does not produce smoke like cigarettes, nicotine is addictive and has negative effects on the heart and nervous system She has many fans who are young and sees her as a role model. Promoting this product could encourage them to try it. Nicotine Pouch is not a product registered for treating nicotine addiction. Promotion of nicotine products are in violation of the Smoking Product Control For Public Health Act 2024 (Act 852).

Are nicotine pouches safe?

Image: Insight (QLD)

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nicotine pouches contain a powder made of nicotine, flavourings, and other ingredients.

The powder dissolves in the mouth, and nicotine is absorbed through the gums and the lining of the mouth.

Nicotine is a highly addictive chemical that is especially dangerous to youth, young adults, and pregnant women.

Among the harmful health effects nicotine has on humans are:

It is highly addictive. Toxic to developing fetuses and is a health danger to pregnant women. Can harm brain development, which continues until about age 25. Youth can start showing signs of nicotine addiction quickly. Using nicotine during adolescence can harm parts of the brain that control attention, learning, mood, and impulse control. Adolescents who use nicotine may be at increased risk for future addiction to other drugs.

