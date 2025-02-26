Fire Erupts At Johor Cat Shelter – Watch Heroes Jump Into Flames To Save Felines

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A video uploaded on TikTok last night (25 February) shows a rescue cat shelter located in Taman Perling, Johor, ravaged by fire.

One man can be seen climbing over a fence of the shelter and clearing debris that were in the way in an attempt to get to the cats which were still in their cages, as the sound of meow-ing can be heard in the background.

The user who shared the video, @karlzidane, wrote in the caption “Salute to this brother. So many of those poor cats still in their cages”.

Towards the end of the video, a second man can be seen rushing in to help with the rescue.

A second part of the video was uploaded this morning (25 February) which showed a couple of men trying to douse the fire with water.

TRP reached out to the Johor Bahru Fire and Rescue Station, and an officer confirmed a container on Jalan Camar 13, Taman Perling, caught fire last night.

The local community appear to be housing those rescue cats on their own, as the fire department did not mention a cat shelter in their report.

Based on the comments section, the owner of the shelter said she was out of town when the fire happened.

As for the cats, the person who uploaded the video said only three cages managed to be rescued, and many were lost in the fire.

Regarding the cause of the fire, the fire department said the incident is still under investigation.

