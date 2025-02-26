DASH Crash: Woman Flung Off Highway In Motorcycle Accident

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A recent fatal motorcycle accident begs the question: should motorbikes be allowed to go on elevated highways?

The risk of dying is doubled as a bike crash while on an elevated road could lead to the rider and even their passenger to fall off the side of the highway.

Killed from falling off a highway

A tragic incident occured yesterday (25 February) when a woman was thrown off the Damansara-Shah Alam Elevated Highway (DASH).

Media reports said she was riding with her husband until they got into a crash on the highway.

The accident flung her over the highway’s barrier and down to the ground below, killing her instantly.

They were believed to be riding separate motorcycles

According to a report by Kosmo!, the case was confirmed by Petaling Jaya police chief Assistant Commissioner Shahrulnizam Ja’afar, who said a media statement will be released once investigations are complete.

Based on comments by several witnesses who were present at the scene, it’s believed that the woman and her husband were riding separate motorcycles.

“She fell in into Sungai Penchala. If you see it yourself, you can’t imagine how she could have fallen there. They were riding separate motocycles if I’m not mistaken,” one individual commented.

Petaling Jaya OCPD Assistant Commissioner Shahrulnizam Ja’afar said

“The victim was believed to have lost control of her vehicle before colliding with a car in front before she was flung into the bottom of the flyover,” Petaling Jaya OCPD Assistant Commissioner Shahrulnizam Ja’afar said in a statement on Wednesday (Feb 26).

Many urge highway operator to install safety barrier

The incident sparked dissatisfaction among many social media and DASH users, who feel that the fatal tragedy could have been prevented if the proper safety measures were installed on the highway.

Netizens say the victim could have survived the crash, but she lost her life due to falling off the highway.

Several individuals also expressed concern when using the DASH highway which doesn’t have a safety barrier that’s not tall enough.

There were even some who say many road users tend to speed on the highway as the road is straight and long.

Meanwhile, many offered their condolences to the victim, her husband, and their family. They also shared their sadness at seeing the husband in a state of grief.

