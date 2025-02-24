[Watch] Uncle In Wheelchair Stuck In Kuantan Traffic—Time For More Pedestrian Solutions?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

TikTok user Iyul shared a video showing the state of traffic in Kuantan when he panned over to an interesting sight.

When the camera panned left, a man in a wheelchair could be seen waiting with the other vehicle drivers and motorists for the traffic lights to turn green.

Meanwhile, when the camera panned right, a car’s side mirror was torn and purposeless so it was taped to the window.

Netizens were amused because they felt so many things were happening in a single video.

They were also amused by the behaviour of Kuantan road users, calling them “keras,” especially the man using his wheelchair as a car.

They questioned whether the wheelchair was electric and were reminded of a particular scene in the movie, Johnny English.

Meanwhile, another user jokingly claimed the wheelchair is faster than a Koenigsegg.

Maybe we need better pedestrian-friendly infrastructures

While the video might be a hilarious observation in passing, it also points to the importance of having pedestrian-friendly infrastructures in a car-centric nation.

Likely, the man in a wheelchair would not need to endanger himself this way if there were proper pedestrian crossings or bridges to help him get where he needed to go.

READ MORE: What Are The Challenges Faced By OKU Community In Malaysia?

It might also be useful to have a traffic signal specifically for wheelchair users at intersections like these.

According to the BBC, five such traffic signals were installed in five pedestrian crossings across London in 2023 to help wheelchair users navigate the road safely.

These special traffic signals provide features such as longer crossing times, audible signals, tactile paving, and easily accessible push buttons which allow people with mobility impairments to safely cross busy roads, compared to the standard pedestrian signals.

READ MORE: [Watch] Man Shows Why The OKU Community Struggles To Get Around KL Independently

READ MORE: [Watch] Blind Man Had To Move Motorcycle That Blocked His Way On Tactile Paving

READ MORE: A Hole In The Middle Of A Tactile Walkway Sees Blind Man Falling Into Drain

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.