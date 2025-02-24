This Family’s Travel Plans Were Grounded By A Tax Error At KLIA

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A woman recently expressed her frustration and disappointment on social media yesterday (23 February) after she and her husband were forced to miss their flight to Jakarta due to airport authorities stopping them on their way to the flight gate.

Through her Facebook post, Irynn Ching detailed the entire incident beginning from the start of their day at 4am.

By 7.55am, they were ready to board the plane when immigration officers stopped her husband, claiming he had unresolved tax issues by the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN).

A costly false alarm

Irynn then said her husband does not recall any issues he might have with LHDN, but he was given a number to call an officer from LHDN.

He called the number but there was no answer, and the immigration officers told them to wait while they investigate.

Already late for their flight, Irynn’s husband told the officers that their flight takes off at 8.55am but they kept telling them to hold on.

Just 10 minutes before their flight, the couple were released after being told there was no debt owed to LHDN.

Missing the flight by minutes

After the matter was solved, Irynn shared how she and her husband scrambled for the flight gate and missed their flight by just two to three minutes.

She then explained how tickets for the next flight costs three times more than what they paid for the flight they missed.

Later that morning, at 11am, they made a police report at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) and asked why she and her husband were held from their flight.

“Tomorrow will go to LHDN to lodge another report, and attach the police report done today,” she said.

Irynn mentions that TransNusa (the airline) called them at 1pm to ask them to standby for the next flight which was scheduled at 2pm.

But, they decided to forgo their trip as the new tickets cost RM1,400, which was too expensive, said Irynn.

LHDN to assist in investigation

According to an update on the same post, Irynn’s husband visited LHDN today (24 February) and spoke to the officer in charge.

The tax board acknowledged their concerns and assured them they will assist in the investigation.

How and why did this happen?

In Malaysia, unresolved income tax issues – like unpaid taxes or unfiled returns – can get you barred from leaving the country. This is called a Stoppage Order, and it’s enforced under Section 104 of the Income Tax Act 1967.

