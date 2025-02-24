OMG! Foreign Traveler’s Remarks On Malaysians Spark Controversy Over ‘Needed’ Racism

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A black Muslim traveller recently wrote on Reddit about their experience facing racism while visiting Malaysia.

Redditor FairAd5845 said he felt “visceral disgust” from locals he interacted with. He explained that he could see shopkeepers and restaurant owners smile at white foreigners but drop their politeness when it was his turn.

He shared he approached the locals for directions and was hurt by the rude treatment.

In the comments, some Malaysian Redditors sympathised with him and admitted that there are many Malaysians who are racist to foreigners and their countrymen.

A user shared how his African friend was denied entry into a club because it was allegedly a “Chinese-only” club. However, the club let in his other European (white) friends a few weeks before.

Meanwhile, another user, who claimed to be Indian, shared he experienced racism from Malaysian Chinese clients from a top global company.

Other users shared similar stories of racism in Malaysia with most coming to the same conclusion; the racists prefer white people or light-skinned people.

Some said it was deserved

However, some people doubled down on racism and even went to the extent of rationalising the need for racism. (What did we expect from Reddit tbh?)

The user claimed racism is a “normal mechanism” humanity had for many years and it’ll be hard to eradicate years of this ingrained bias in our lifetime.

A user claimed FairAd5845 wanted everyone to change to accommodate him, completely ignoring the racism from Malaysians getting called out on the Reddit post.

Some assumed FairAd5845 behaved badly and deserved the treatment he got. They also explained that the perception has been spoiled by Nigerian criminals who scammed locals and committed crimes here.

FairAd5845 said he shared about a real issue in Malaysia and that no amount of deflecting or finger-pointing would change the fact that racism is prevalent in the country. He reiterated that racism and segregation are what hold Kuala Lumpur and Malaysia behind.

He hopes Malaysians will one day challenge the status quo and make lives better for everyone.

Here are some stories showing the racism Malaysians and foreigners face here:

