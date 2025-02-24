18 Malaysian News’ TikTok Accounts Suddenly Disappear—Here’s What We Know

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The TikTok accounts of major Malaysian news sites, including Malaysia’s national news agency, have mysteriously vanished. Some of these accounts, boasting millions of followers, just disappeared overnight, leaving everyone scratching their heads.

Some of the TikTok accounts that aren’t searchable on the platform include:

Bulletin TV3 ⁠Malay Mail ⁠Kosmo ⁠Harian Metro Utusan Online Bernama ⁠Sinar Harian Oh Media Kool101my Bulletin TV9 Berita FMT FMT Lifestyle Majoriti

TRP has been led to believe that TikTok may have removed these accounts because they uploaded content flagged as Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), which violated the platform’s community guidelines.

Bernama reported that a total of 18 TikTok accounts belonging to news organisations were affected. It’s said these accounts uploaded content related to an alleged sexual harassment case in Batang Kali.

[TERKINI] MCMC sedang berhubung dengan TikTok susulan 18 akaun TikTok organisasi media disekat kerana buat hantaran berhubung kes cabul di Batang Kali – Fahmi Fadzil#BernamaNews @fahmi_fadzil @komunikasi_gov @MCMC_RASMI pic.twitter.com/59k7wOGqO2 — BERNAMA (@bernamadotcom) February 24, 2025

At the time of writing, these accounts have not been restored yet.

MCMC in talks with TikTok

Minister of Communications Fahmi Fadzil confirmed the account removals were due to the Batang Kali case.

He added that a discussion will be held in the future to review TikTok’s AI moderation tool to ensure similar actions will not repeat again, especially for news organisations that are reporting news.

He shared that some accounts shared the same news on other platforms but did not face the same censure and urged TikTok to clarify why its AI flagged the content.

The ban raised questions about relying on social media platforms

Everyone’s dependency on social media has raised concerns, especially when these platforms hold so much power and authority over what we see each time we open an app.

The current issue with TikTok accounts going missing reminds many online users not to rely solely on a single social media platform because these platforms can switch up on you without warning.

It’s also beneficial for users to have a presence outside the online world.

That doesn’t mean social media platforms are the Big Bad. Social media still have its uses but we must be smart in utilising it to our advantage.

If you still need to rely on social media to stay updated, it’s a good habit to have multiple outlets as sources to keep you in the loop.

