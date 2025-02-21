Turtles In Trouble! Smuggling Attempt At KLIA Foiled By Wildlife Department

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Two women who were attempting to smuggle 4,386 pig-nosed turtles out of Malaysia were arrested at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) recently.

According to New Straits Times, the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) discovered the turtles during an inspection in collaboration with the Airport Auxiliary Police (Avsec) on 18 February.

Authorities were reported to have received intelligence about two passengers on board a flight bound for Hanoi, Vietnam.

During the inspection, authorities found that the pair were carrying seven pieces of luggage filled with the exotic species of turtles.

The turtles, stored in small plastic containers were identified as carettochelys insculpta. Image: Facebook | Jabatan PERHILITAN Semenanjung Malaysia

Both suspects failed to produce valid export permits, leading to the confiscation of the animals which were valued at RM1.75 million.

The case is being investigated under the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010 (Act 716) and the International Trade in Endangered Species Act 2008 (Act 686), both of which prohibit the export of protected wildlife without proper authorisation.

Are pig-nosed turtles endangered?

According to International Union for Conservation nof Nature’s (IUCN) Red List, the pig-nosed turtle was assessed as an endangered species since 2018.

Its population is reported to be decreasing due to various threats including habitat destruction, egg collection for consumption by humans, and the pet trade.

Pig-nosed turtles are identified by their characteristic pig-like nose and a layer of skin covering their shells. They can grow up to 27.5 inches long and weigh over 60 pounds.

