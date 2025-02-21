Police Arrest 19YO Suspect Believed To Have Groped Girl In Mosque

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A recent CCTV footage showed a young girl who was allegedly sexually assaulted while praying in the mosque.

The video showed a man in a yellow shirt with a white skullcap on his head creeping into the women’s prayer area at Masjid Jamek Sungai Masin in Batang Kali before grabbing the girl from behind.

The girl was prostrating behind a row of women when the man grabbed her and took her out of the room. The women praying in the front row were none the wiser to what happened.

In another video, the man was allegedly seen trying to grope the girl but fled when she resisted and cried. The videos chilled viewers to the bone.

The original poster took down the videos to respect the ongoing investigation process but rap artist Caprice uploaded one of the videos in hopes the police could catch the perpetrator.

Hulu Langat district police chief Superintendent Ahmad Faizal Tahrim said they arrested a 19-year-old suspect after receiving a report around 8.19am today.

The suspect will be brought to the Kuala Kubu Bharu Magistrate’s Court tomorrow for remand application to assist with the investigation.

The case will be investigated under Section 14(a) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the nearest police station or the Hulu Selangor district police headquarters at 0360651021.

