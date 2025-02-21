Penang Boy Who Choked On Eyeball Gummy Dies

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The boy who was in critical condition after choking on an Eyeball Gummy candy passed on Thursday night (20 February).

According to Sinar Harian, 10-year-old Mohamad Fahmi breathed his last around 11pm last night.

The boy’s father, Mohamad Fakhruddin Mohamad Fikri, 35, said he couldn’t believe his son was gone so soon but was glad that his son wasn’t in pain any longer. He said his son went away as if “he was asleep.”

Mohamad Fahmi’s parents, grandmother, and 4-year-old sibling visited him in the hospital. His remains will be buried in his grandmother’s village in Permatang Binjai, Penaga around 11am today.

Not long ago, Mohamad Fahmi bought an Eyeball Candy from a stall outside the school before heading for his Quran and Fardu Ain (KAFA) class in Sungai Dua, Butterworth.

After consuming the eyeball gummy in class, he asked permission to use the toilet. He collapsed and went unconscious while on the way to the toilet.

While his teacher tried to administer first aid, the eyeball gummy was found stuck in his throat. He was sent to Seberang Jaya Hospital before getting transferred to Penang Hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU) where he remained in critical condition.

The incident triggered worries about giving eyeball candy to children like Mohamad Fahmi with some urging schools to monitor the stalls outside schools.

