“No Way”- Usefulness Of “No To Drugs” Signboards At Selangor Concerts Questioned

The police have put forth a suggestion to help prevent drug usage at concert venues, Bernama reported.

The Selangor police suggested concert organisers set up “No To Drugs” signboards and placards at concert entry points. If the suggestion is greenlit, it’ll be one of the conditions for applying for a permit to organise concerts in the state.

State police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said this is part of their recommendations to the state government and the Housing and Local Government Ministry to curb drug taking at entertainment events.

Currently, concert organisers would place such warnings or reminders on concert tickets.

There have been talks about needing new guidelines and tightened standard operating procedures (SOP) for organising concerts after the suspected drug-related deaths during the Pinkfish concert in Bandar Sunway at the end of 2024.

Previously, the Selangor government proposed urine tests for concertgoers and scanning equipment to detect prohibited materials from being brought into the venue.

Undercover narcotics officers would also be stationed at future concerts to gather intelligence and combat drug sales and use.

Really? A “No To Drugs” signboard?

Many were unhappy with the suggestion and found it amusingly absurd. One social media user said drug users will still take drugs if they want to whether there’s a signboard or not.

Another person compared this to the No Smoking signs for smokers, which continue to be ignored today by fellow smokers and vapers. The same goes for the No Rubbish signs that we’ve seen.

Safe to say, the “No To Drugs” signboard idea seems like a futile effort although the authorities mean well.

Those who don't do drugs, they don't need the signboard.



Those who do drugs, they also don't need the signboard.



So, who in this world, needs a signboard to tell them not to use drug?#WhyAreYouJoking#WhoAreYouKidding — echo (@wfr3104) February 20, 2025

Seriously letak signage 🤣. Letak larangan merokok pon org ignore inikan drug — Mohd Khuzaini (@KuzaiSenpai) February 21, 2025

Normally theres a lot of rubbish under the “No Rubbish” sign. Bodoh — Aguaman (@HazliAziz87) February 21, 2025

I’m sure everyone will read those signs and then feel compelled to do the right thing 🤦‍♂️ — 🇦🇺 🇲🇾 (@mazmanar) February 20, 2025

Yup, thats it! Thats definitely gonna work… — Yuzamir Yusoff (@ahmadeusyuzamir) February 21, 2025

OMG!



Do they believe that signboards can cure social ills….. why this proposal by Selangor police & not by Bukit AMAN- a central body?



Knee jerk & botched proposals doesn’t work! — Maniam (@ManiamMKM) February 20, 2025

