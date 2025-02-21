“I’m Sorry Makcik” Influencer Imran Bard Responds To Ellie Suriaty’s Demand For Apology From His Parents

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Veteran actress Ellie Suriaty, who starred in Spinning Gasing (2000) and Mat Kilau: Kebangkitan Pahlawan (2022), recently demanded an apology from 24-year-old YouTube influencer Imran Bard’s parents.

This follows a video posted by Imran, which Ellie claimed had tarnished her reputation because, according to her, the video implied that she had taken illegal substances, and supposedly compromised her credibility as an artist.

“I want his parents to apologise to me,” said the actress.

Ellie gave the influencer and his parents a time frame of one week to apologise to her, before she reports the matter to the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commision (MCMC).

She also accused Imran of being rude for making the parody video, and announced that she had already lodged a police report with the Hulu Kelang police on Sunday (17 February).

Imran apologises, says he had no ill intention

Following the demand issued by Ellie, Imran shared a video on TikTok to say he did not intend to make Ellie look bad with the parody video he made.

He explained that in the content, he was only playing out the role of a judge, adding that he also mentioned the names of other veteran actors.

“Hi guys, I’m now at my hometown in Kluang, Johor. All of a sudden this issue of Ellie Suriaty wanting my parents to apologise to her came up. I didn’t know this was going to be a big issue.

“To makcik Suriaty, please don’t think that way. I didn’t only mention your name, I also mentioned other makciks like Datuk Fauziah Nawi and other veteran actresses I adore. I just included them in the content.

“It wasn’t even sensitive content. We just pretended to be judges,” he said.

Imran then informed that his mother is not well and receiving treatment at a hospital, and therefore is unable to meet Ellie’s demand for an apology at the moment.

“What should I do? I’m sorry makcik,” he added at the end of the video.

Respect for Ellie Suriaty and considers her a legend

In another video Imran uploaded, he explained that he highly respects the veteran actress, and even considers her a legend.

“Guys, don’t misunderstand, I respect makcik Ellie as a senior and a veteran artist. No matter what, she’s still a legend and I still respect her,” he said.

Earlier, Imran had uploaded several videos for content pretending to be a judge assessing singing contestants for a program.

The videos have since been taken down from his TikTok page.

