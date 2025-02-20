Negeri Sembilan’s Female Civil Servants Can Get Off Work Early This Ramadhan

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In conjunction with Ramadhan this year, almost 2,500 women who work under the Negeri Sembilan government are allowed to leave work at 2pm on Fridays.

According to a report by local daily The Sun, Negeri Sembilan Chief Minister Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said this applies only to the women working under the administration of the state government, and not under the federal government.

“Flexible working hours in the state is implemented for women only, every Friday they come in at 7.30am and return at 2pm. They will have no breaks and since they’re not involved in Friday prayers, they can go straight back home.

“The men resume work after Friday prayers as usual. It is okay to work in the month of Ramadhan because it is a reward,” he told reporters after chairing the Exco meeting at Wisma Negeri yesterday (19 February).

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Education (MoE) announced that throughout the holy month, afternoon school sessions will end at 5.30pm for Peninsula Malaysia and 5pm for East Malaysia, while morning school sessions will follow its usual schedule.

“The MoE has provided regulations on school hours to ensure that school operations run smoothly, and that Muslim students and teachers are able to observe the month of Ramadan comfortably.

“The irresponsible messages that some parties are trying to spread on social media regarding the operation of school hours during Ramadhan this year is taken very seriously,” the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also advised the public to always refer only to official sources and not to be influenced by misleading information on social media.

The fasting month for Muslims in Malaysia is expected to begin on 2 March while the first day of Hari Raya is expected on 31 March.

