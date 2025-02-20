10YO Boy In Critical Condition After Choking On Eyeball Gummy

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

On 8 February, a young boy choked and fell unconscious in school after consuming an eyeball-shaped gummy in Sungai Dua, Butterworth.

The boy’s aunt, a Facebook user named Fara Hani, shared the story online to alert others about the candy. According to Astro Awani, 10-year-old Mohamad Fahmi Hafiz bought the Eyeball Gummy candy from a stall outside the school.

It’s believed he consumed the gummy during the Quran and Fardu Ain (KAFA) class around 2.30pm. However, he then asked for permission to use the toilet which was granted.

Mohamad Fahmi passed out while making his way to the toilet and was unconscious. His teacher quickly administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) but there was no improvement.

Eyeball Gummy comes in various colours. Image: Lazada

After calling for the ambulance, the teacher got into a video call with the medical team who asked the teacher to check the child’s mouth. This was when the teacher discovered the Eye Ball Gummy stuck in Mohamad Fahmi’s throat.

He was sent to the Seberang Jaya Hospital before getting transferred to Penang Hospital’s (HPP) intensive care unit (ICU). He’s still in critical condition, according to the boy’s aunt.

The hospital staff who attended to him also found another Eyeball Gummy in his shirt pocket.

According to Fara Hani, the boy’s mother banned him from buying sweets and snacks like these but parents can only control so much.

Fara Hani asked everyone to keep her nephew in their prayers and hoped he would make a full recovery.

The dangers of large, sticky food items for kids

Food items that are large, chewy, and sticky have always posed a danger to children, even adults. Even safe food items like mochi and rambutans can be choke hazards.

Checks online showed that the Eyeball Gummy comes in a variety of colours. Each eyeball is individually packaged in plastic covers while the marshmallow versions are in packets. The flavours are sweet mixed fruits, reasons why it’s attractive to children.

After this incident, parents are reminded to monitor and educate their children about the risks.

Many people shared similarly nerve-wracking stories after reading about Mohamad Fahmi’s case.

A netizen shared that her nephew almost choked on a chocolate ball shaped to look like the Earth. Fortunately, the boy’s mother realized and hit his back to release the blockage.

The incident also prompted many people to urge schools to monitor the snack stalls outside schools to ensure they’re not selling food items that can endanger children.

While children buying these candies is a cause for concern, our checks on an online shopping platform also found that a teacher had bought it “as a reward” for their pupils.

