No Government Allocation, Syed Saddiq “Forced” To Become Baju Raya Model

Muar MP Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman recently admitted that he was “forced” to become a Baju Raya model for a certain local fashion brand to get donations for voters in his parliamentary constituency.

According to Berita Harian, the former Minister of Youth and Sports from MUDA said that his efforts to get allocations from the government have not yet yielded results.

“I have tried multiple times (to apply for allocation) but it has been unsuccessful. That’s why I ran off and became a model. There have been MPs who scolded me for becoming a model.

I had to become a model. In the end I got a donation of RM1 million for the Muar parliament,” he said at the debate session on the Motion to Uphold the Royal Decree, in Dewan Rakyat yesterday (18 February).

Earlier, Bukit Bendera MP Syerleena Abdul Rashid advised Syed Saddiq not to forget the people of Muar since he was often seen spending time with singer and actress Bella Astillah, promoting a local brand’s baju raya collection.

The pair have appeared on each others’ social media pages numerous times at the beginning of the year, attending events together and even going on a hike up to the peak of Mount Kinabalu in January.

Syed Saddiq asked the government not to play guessing games on giving allocations to the opposition.

On the other hand, he said the government needs to explain in Dewan Rakyat whether or not allocation will be given to the opposition.

“The issue of allocation as the Muar Member of Parliament, I am consistent and tried to negotiate several times. I followed the advice of the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) to consult with the Deputy Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof).

“I’ve negotiated five times. Letter after letter have been submitted. More than 400 days but help from the government at the Muar Parliament Service Centre, zero ringgit.

“If you don’t want to give it, just say it in this House. Just admit it in person if you don’t want to give it. Don’t say something on the outside, and say something else on the inside,” he said.

Additionally, Syed Saddiq asked the government to practice mature politics by defending voters regardless of political colours.

