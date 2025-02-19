Abdul Hadi Laments BM Getting Sidelined, Gets Criticised For Own Rojak Version

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang has once again brought up his disappointment that the Malay language is being sidelined and English is favoured by the majority, despite having Bahasa Melayu enshrined as the national language in the Federal Constitution.

He lamented that English is used at functions even when there is just “tiga ekor orang putih” (three white people).

On the same day, delegates from the United Kingdom’s House of Representatives were welcomed in the Dewan Rakyat for a visit.

He added that English is also used while conducting government affairs, in writing official letters, and during court procedures.

Abdul Hadi used delegates at the United Nations as an example to show how they spoke in their mother tongues on an international platform. He claimed those who still spoke in English are still colonised and have no “national identity.”

Previously in 2022, he said those who prefer conversing in English are akin to slaves to former colonialists despite having been freed from their clutches.

But…Abdul Hadi didn’t use BM correctly either

As the saying goes, if you point a finger at someone, three more fingers point back at you.

Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng pointed out Abdul Hadi’s improper use of Bahasa Melayu during the Parliament session, throwing the latter’s commitment to upholding the national language into question.

Lim acknowledged Hadi’s recognition to uphold the importance of Bahasa Melayu as the national language but highlighted the irony of the situation.

What is the point of talking about the dignity of the language if its leaders themselves cannot use it properly? Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng

Lim pointed out that humans are not counted using the classifier “ekor.” The classifier “orang” is used to count the number of people while “ekor” is used for counting the number of animals.

This made Lim question whether Abdul Hadi skipped grammar lessons when he was younger or deliberately used the specific term to insult others.

If this was a mistake, it is embarrassing for someone who claims to champion the Malay language. If intentional, then it is even more serious. It reflects not just ignorance of the language but also an arrogant and racist attitude that should not exist in Parliament. Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng

Lim challenged PAS to clarify its stance and whether it’s the level of language and decorum taught to their supporters.

He stressed that it’s important for Abdul Hadi to set a positive example instead of turning the Parliament into a platform for racial insults.

Lim believes Abdul Hadi has to start using the language correctly and with respect if he wants to champion the Malay language.

In 2023, Abdul Hadi was investigated under the Sedition Act and the Communications and Multimedia Act for his comments that allegedly touched upon the 3 Rs (race, religion, and royalty).

He claimed that DAP was continuing the plan by British colonisers to destroy Malay and Bumiputera supremacy with the support of Malays who had forgotten their roots.

