Paratrooper Misses His Mark During Parachute Exercise, Lands On Motorcyclist

Recently, a soldier from the 18th Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment (18 RAMD Para) was involved in an unexpected accident with a passing motorcyclist.

The paratrooper sustained minor injuries after colliding with a motorcycle rider during a free-fall training exercise at Terendak Camp in Melaka on Saturday (15 February), according to a report by New Straits Times.

The army confirmed the incident involving Corporal Mohd Zahier Zainol Abidin, 29, who was the six parachutist in the third sortie of the Eagle Swift Exercise Series 1/2025.

“During the final approach towards the landing zone (LZ) inside the camp, a change in wind direction forced him to stray from the designated landing site to a nearby area. On landing, he collided with a motorcycle ridden by a civilian at the scene,” the Malaysian Army said in a statement.

A recovery team from the LZ responded and assessed both the soldier and motorcyclist. After confirming that both men were unhurt, they left the scene.

Mohd Zahier was taken to the 94th Armed Forces Hospital at Terendak Camp for further examination, where it was confirmed he only sustained minor injuries.

Watch the video below or click HERE.

Some netizens found the incident quite amusing and shared humorous comments on the video, while others acknowledge it was an unavoidable accident as wind movement can be unpredictable.

