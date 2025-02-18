Man Called “Keling” Three Times On Twitter, Unity Minister Weighs In

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Despite racism being increasingly frowned upon in society, some individuals still commit the hateful act with no consideration over its effects on others.

PSM member Barathi Selvam on X (formerly Twitter) shared a screenshot on the app of a conversation he had with another user Abu Dzar Al Ghifari (@husseinordin).

The exchange began when Abu posted a Tweet that said “Describe keling if it’s really that racist. U can’t” on 17 February.

This prompted Barathi to confront Abu by replying to a post shared by a minister about the corn seller who went viral for putting up a racist sign at his stall.

However, Abu retaliated with more replies and called Barathi a keling twice, making use of the word up to three times in total.

National Unity minister says discrimination is unacceptable

The Minister of National Unity Aaron Ago Dagang retweeted Barathi’s post which included the screenshot of the conversation, and left a reminder about discrimination in the caption.

“The use of words of actions which are discriminatory towards race, religion, or ethnicity are completely unacceptable in a nation of multiple races and cultures such as Malaysia.

“Malaysians must be more aware and sensitive towards issues that involve national unity. Each individual is responsible for maintaining national peace and harmony and respecting one another regardless of their background,” he said.

Penggunaan perkataan atau tindakan yang bersifat diskriminasi berdasarkan kaum, agama, atau etnik adalah tidak boleh diterima sama sekali dalam sebuah negara yang berbilang kaum dan budaya seperti Malaysia.



Rakyat Malaysia harus lebih peka dan sensitif terhadap isu-isu yang… https://t.co/FygHrdjho1 — Aaron Ago Dagang (@AaronAgoDagang) February 18, 2025

Yesterday (17 February), Aaron Tweeted about corn seller Abdul Aziz bin Musa making a public video apology after receiving tremendous online backlash for putting up a sign on his stall specifying that he does not sell his products to Indians and making use of the highly offensive and derogatory term “keling”.

