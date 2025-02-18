Corn Seller Out On Police Bail, Indonesian Wife Remanded For Overstaying Visa

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A married couple, who operate a grilled corn stall in Kota Warisan, Sepang, were arrested yesterday due to the racially insensitive sign they put up at their stall.

The man in his 60s, Abdul Aziz Musa, who apologised yesterday, has been released on police bail.

However, his Indonesian wife in her 50s remains in remand under the Immigration Act 1959/63 for overstaying her visa.

The police are currently investigating the motive behind the incident and have recorded statements from seven witnesses to aid investigations.

The case is being investigated under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code, Section 4 of the Sedition Act 1948, and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang said Malaysia doesn’t need any anti-racial discrimination laws for now, adding that any racial issues can be managed by strengthening the enforcement of current laws.

