Sepang Corn-Troversy Ends With Apology From Jagung Seller

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

It’s already 2025 and some Malaysians are still resistant to the fact that the country is a diverse society which dates back centuries, making not just Malays, but all the other races who have lived here for generations, children of the soil we live on.

One corn seller in Sepang, Selangor had managed to single-handedly anger the rakyat last weekend when a video of his stall made its rounds on social media. His stall had a sign which blatantly informed readers that he does not sell corn to Indians.

For those who are wondering, the sign said “SORRY, INI JAGUNG TIADA JUAL SAMA ORANG KELING”.

As many of us know, the word keling is a racial slur and its use is heavily frowned upon due to the offense it causes within the Indian community in Malaysia.

READ MORE: [Watch] Not For Indians? Outrage As Woman Claims “Jagung Bakar” Stall Displays Racist Sign

Corn trader makes a public apology

Typically, it takes something to go viral for someone to make a public apology and that’s exacty what the corn businessman did after facing the wrath of netizens.

The Minister of National Unity Aaron Ago Dagang posted a Tweet on Sunday (16 February) about the corn seller, Abdul Aziz bin Musa, who made a public apology for his racist signage on camera at Restoran Nor Falah Corner, Persiaran Warisan Sepang.

In the post caption, Aaron said neighbourhood watch leaders Roseman and Syawal acted as middlemen in resolving the polimec matter.

“Their role in resolving the polemic issue will continue to strengthen the community’s confidence towards the neighbourhood watch group as an agent of unity and problem solvers.

“This also emphasises the importance of cooperation between community leaders and the authorities to ensure peace and harmony are protected,” he said.

Also present at the public apology session were the Taman Cempaka residents representative, four Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) officers, one member of the Sepang district Department of National Unity and National Integration (JPNIN), seven Indian community representatives, and one TikTok influencer (@saralimal2).

Commenting further, the National Unity minister said the corn seller had publicly apologised to the Malaysian society, specifically to the Indian community, for sparking disharmony, and promises not to repeat the offence in the future.

“I would like to insist that we should always make an effort to ensure our words and actions do not give rise to uncomfortable feelings, tension, or misunderstandings among different religions, cultures, and races.

“Malaysia is a country that is rich in diversity, and it’s our responsibility to work together and protect this harmony,” he said.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.