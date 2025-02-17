Alleged Dog Abuser Claims His Action Was A “Training Method”

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Last Friday (14 February), a man was caught on camera allegedly handling his dog in an abusive manner and the video has since made its rounds on social media.

Since then, the Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) has launched an investigation after receiving multiple reports of alleged animal abuse at a house in Semenyih, according to The Star.

Meanwhile, animal rights activist Shima Aris recently shared on her instagram account that the alleged abuser had made a police report, saying that his actions were a “method of dog training”.

Additionally, he is said to have received death threats due to the viral video and has sought legal counsel of his own.

“He also made a report that he is being slandered and demanded all posts and videos of him taken down. Which we won’t do that,” Shima wrote.

A call for help

On 14 February, a video was uploaded on the Malaysia Homeless Animal Movement Facebook page by Satthiam Murugan.

In the post caption, Satthiam called out for help to anyone who might be able to rescue the dog that’s being allegedly abused in the video.

He also highlighted that the man accused of abusing the dog owns several other large breed dogs too, including pit bulls and bullmastiffs.

“He has been seen torturing these innocent animals – punching, beating, stomping, and beating them with sticks and ladders. He even drags them by their necks!” Satthiam claimed.

To watch the video, click HERE.

An earlier instagram post by Shima shows a video of DVS officers speaking to the man outside his house.

However, she expressed her dissatisfaction when the DVS did not take any further action than that.

“Is speaking to him and his wife all you’re going to do? After you left, this man removed all the dogs out and we don’t know where the dogs are. Were they killed? Hidden? The lives of those dogs were in your hands and you screwed up??

“Why didn’t you bring an arrest warrant? Why not bring the police when you know this man is dangerous? Reports were made way before this. Back in January. Why the slow action?” She said in the post caption.

At time of press, there has been no update about any actions taken on the man, nor any word about the fate of the dogs.

