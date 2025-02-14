Pahang Civil Servants To Work Half Day On Fridays During Ramadan

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Selangorians and KL-lites usually tease each other when it’s their state holiday but this Ramadan, the Pahang people have the last laugh.

The Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, has announced that all state civil servants are to end work at 12.30pm on Fridays throughout the Ramadan month.

The state government made the decision during the state executive council meeting on 5 February.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 68th state-level Tilawah Al-Quran last night, the decision to let state civil servants work half day was so they could all spend more time with their families while “honouring Friday, the chief of all days.”

Al-Sultan Abdullah hopes the people will take the extra time off to read the Quran more, reflect, and practice its teachings in daily life.

He added the Ramadan month was the best time to return to “fitrah” (spiritual purity) and pay less attention to worldly matters.

