Malaysia’s “Phoenix” Makes Reality Of Wrestling Debut In Texas

Malaysia’s and the world’s first ever hijab-wearing professional wrestler Nor Diana, who goes by the stage name Phoenix, recently announced on social media that she will be working with world-renowned professional wrestling promotion company The Reality of Wrestling (The ROW) in Houston, Texas.

Her announcement told the world that she will be shutting out naysayers and staying focused on her new goals for 2025, and being determined to break more barriers in the world of professional wrestling.

Small beginnings, big impact

Nor Diana, now 25, began her wrestling journey at the age of 16 and has kept gaining experience since then.

Her interest in the sport began as a mere pastime with her little brother, playing wrestling video games together which led to her growing interest and passion in it.

Eventually, she began looking for wrestling classes and stumbled upon Persatuan Gusti Malaysia, which is now called Malaysia Pro Wrestling (MYPW).

She initially wrestled with a mask on but made headlines when she ditched the mask for a hijab at Singapore’s SPW: Ladies Night wrestling event in 2018, shocking audiences and her opponents alike.

Petite yet powerful

In 2020, she grabbed more headlines as she made it into the Forbes “30 Under 30” list and graced the Forbes Asia April edition that year as well. Talk about a double whammy!

Honoured in the list’s Entertainment and Sports section, Nor Diana was lauded for breaking down barriers.

Despite being only 152cm with a petite frame, she packs quite a powerful punch.

Did you know, Nor Diana defeated five men to become the first female champion of the Malaysia Pro Wrestling (MyPW) Wrestlecon championship?

Not only that, US pro wrestler also tweeted stories of her victory, which launched her name into the stratosphere of wrestling.

As for her most recent achievement of joining The ROW in America, many have lauded her new position there and showered her with words of support on social media.

Her story is truly inspirational and is also proof that barriers can be broken to achieve something others have never before.

Professional wrestling may still be a male-dominated sport but Malaysia’s Phoenix may just encourage other women to change that.

